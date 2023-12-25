Two booked for Rs 13-crore property fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The PAU police station yesterday registered a case against two persons for committing a property fraud of Rs 13 crore with the city resident.

The booked accused have been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Malakpur and Jugraj Singh also of Malakpur.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar of Rishi Nagar, told the police that he had struck a deal to buy land worth Rs 13 crore situated between South City to Ladhowal. The accused had taken above said money from him on different occasions but they refused to execute property deed. Now when accused were asked to return money they flatly refused. Investigating officer ASI Ashwani Kumar said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the case.