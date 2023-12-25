Two booked for Rs 13-crore property fraud

Ludhiana, December 24
The PAU police station yesterday registered a case against two persons for committing a property fraud of Rs 13 crore with the city resident.
The booked accused have been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Malakpur and Jugraj Singh also of Malakpur.
The complainant, Ashok Kumar of Rishi Nagar, told the police that he had struck a deal to buy land worth Rs 13 crore situated between South City to Ladhowal. The accused had taken above said money from him on different occasions but they refused to execute property deed. Now when accused were asked to return money they flatly refused. Investigating officer ASI Ashwani Kumar said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...