Two booked for Rs 22-lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

The Ludhiana rural police booked two persons on the charges of duping three residents of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of arranging government jobs for them.

The accused have been identified as Lalit Sharma, a native of Karnal, Haryana, at present living in Bank Colony, Noorwala Road, and Prabhjit Kaur of Jagraon.

Complainant in the case, Kulwinder Singh of Kutba village in Barnala, told the police that the accused had promised to arrange government jobs in the Punjab Police for his son Mandeep Singh, nephew Baldev Singh and a patwari’s job for Ramanpreet Kaur of Sangrur and in lieu, they had taken Rs 22 lakh from the trio.

“Despite taking the money, the accused failed to arrange jobs and now, they are not returning the money also. We gave a complaint to the SSP, Ludhiana (rural), who had marked an inquiry to an officer. The officer concerned after verifying the allegations, recommended registration of a case against the accused,” Kulwinder said.

SI Jugraj Singh said a case of cheating and forgery had been registered.