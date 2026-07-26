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Home / Ludhiana / Two booked for abetting suicide in Ludhiana

Two booked for abetting suicide in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:42 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The Dehlon police station in Ludhiana have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly forcing a man to die by suicide. The accused constantly demanded money from the deceased for drugs, causing him a lot of stress. Unable to bear the mental torture, he died by hanging himself at a tubewell room.

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Based on a complaint from the deceased’s father, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide case against the accused. In his complaint, Hakam Singh, a resident of Ghurgrana village, stated that his 28-year-old son, Harmandeep Singh, was in contact with Ashu Singh and Sajan Singh, both from the same village.

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The two constantly demanded money from Harmandeep to satisfy their drug addiction. When he refused, they repeatedly harassed and mentally tortured him. Owing to this Harmandeep had been experiencing prolonged stress.

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According to the complainant, he left home on July 24, saying that he was going to work, but did not return until late in the evening. Following this, his family began searching for him. During the search, his body was found in a tubewell room near Lehra village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

The family members alleged that fed up with the harassment by Ashu and Sajan, Harmandeep took the extreme step by hanging himself from an iron pipe fixed in the wall of the room.

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The police said the investigation was going on and further action would be taken based on it. It is also conducting raids to nab the accused.

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