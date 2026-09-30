Two booked for assaulting youth in Ludhiana

The Shimlapuri police on Monday registered a case against two miscreants for injuring a youth by hitting on his head with a pistol in Ludhiana.

The suspects were identified as Sandy and Mani.

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Complainant Rajan Kumar, alias Mangu, of Tower Colony told the police that on September 28, he along with his friends Neeraj Kumar, Jagga and Billa were sitting near Celebration Plaza Palace to consume alcohol. At that time, Sandy and Mani came to meet Billa.

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“Before we could ask anything from the suspects, they started arguing with us, which led to a fight. Sandy took out a pistol and threatened to kill me. Later, he hit me on the head with the butt of the pistol and Mani also thrashed me,” the complainant alleged.

After the arrest of the suspects, it will be cleared whether the pistol was licensed or unlicensed.

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Investigating officer ASI Vijay Kumar said after registering a case,

further investigation was launched and efforts were on to nab the suspects.