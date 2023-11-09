Two booked for attacking cop

Ludhiana, November 8
The Model Town police yesterday registered a case against two persons on the charges of attacking a policeman on duty and interfering in the functioning of the police.
The suspect has been identified as Sagar, alias Sahil, and Lovish, alias Golu, both residents of Ludhiana.
The complainant, constable Lovepreet Singh, said on November 2, he, along with ASI Gurdev Ram, was patrolling near the Dhuri Lines where they saw the two persons who were passing lewd and obscene comments at girls.”When we tried to stop them, they, instead of paying heed to our request, started arguments with us. After the arguments, the duo even manhandled and abused me. They also issued life threats to me. When residents of the area gathered, the suspects fled the spot. Later during investigation, the suspects were identified and an FIR was lodged against them,” the constable said.
ASI Gurcharan Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
