Two booked for attacking Ludhiana man

A case was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh of Model Town Extension in Sahnewal against Gurpreet Singh and Telu Singh of Jaspal Bangar village, Ludhiana.

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The victim had taken 1.5 bighas of land on lease from Ranjit Singh at Jaspal Bangar. On August 26, he was ploughing the land on his tractor at the village when the suspects came and attacked him with a kirpan and spade.

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The victim said the suspects did not want him to take the land on lease at the village.