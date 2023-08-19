Two booked for dumping dirty water in distributary

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

The Khanna City police yesterday registered a case against two persons who were caught red handed while dumping dirty water in a distributary in the city. The booked accused have been identified as Vicky Sharma and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Amargarh village.

A case was registered on the complaint of an executive engineer of the Water Resources Department, Patiala. As per the complainant, a team of the department was conducting a routine inspection of the distributary in Khanna on August 1, when they saw a vehicle releasing dirty water in the distributary.