Two booked for duping city man of Rs 2.42L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

The police have booked two persons for duping a city resident of Rs 2.42 lakh. The suspects have been identified as Johnson Raj from Bangalore and Ankit Tima from Mumbai.

Mani Soni, a resident of GK Estate, in a complaint lodged with the police, said he received a job alert on WhatsApp from the suspects offering part-time work from home. The suspects asked him to subscribe to their clients’ YouTube channels, promising to pay Rs 50 for each subscription.

After subscribing to three YouTube channels, Mani received a sum of Rs 150. Subsequently, the suspects added him to a Telegram group where they assigned him prepaid tasks and provided bank details for payment submissions. Initially, Mani received rewards corresponding to the amount he invested in prepaid tasks. However, after a while, the suspects stopped paying him.

Despite having paid Rs 2.42 lakh on various occasions, he did not receive any returns. A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the IT Act at the Jamalpur police station.

