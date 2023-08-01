Two booked for duping city man of Rs 2.42L

Ludhiana, July 31
The police have booked two persons for duping a city resident of Rs 2.42 lakh. The suspects have been identified as Johnson Raj from Bangalore and Ankit Tima from Mumbai.
Mani Soni, a resident of GK Estate, in a complaint lodged with the police, said he received a job alert on WhatsApp from the suspects offering part-time work from home. The suspects asked him to subscribe to their clients’ YouTube channels, promising to pay Rs 50 for each subscription.
After subscribing to three YouTube channels, Mani received a sum of Rs 150. Subsequently, the suspects added him to a Telegram group where they assigned him prepaid tasks and provided bank details for payment submissions. Initially, Mani received rewards corresponding to the amount he invested in prepaid tasks. However, after a while, the suspects stopped paying him.
Despite having paid Rs 2.42 lakh on various occasions, he did not receive any returns. A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the IT Act at the Jamalpur police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...