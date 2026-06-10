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Home / Ludhiana / Two booked for duping UK woman of Rs 1.2L

Two booked for duping UK woman of Rs 1.2L

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Sukhpreet Singh
Updated At : 03:21 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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The suspects have been identified as Naseeb Singh and Sonu Sherpuri, residents of Sherpur Kalan village. File
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The Jagraon city police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.2 lakh by falsely claiming that they could use their contacts in the Police Department to get action taken on her complaint.

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The suspects have been identified as Naseeb Singh, and Sonu Sherpuri, residents of Sherpur Kalan village.

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According to the police, the complainant, a 39-year-old British citizen residing in Nangal village, near Dehlon, was involved in a civil dispute that is currently pending before the Court of the SDM in Jagraon.

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The woman alleged that after a court hearing on June 3, two men approached her and introduced themselves as mediapersons. They gained her trust by claiming that they could help publicise her issue and assist her in obtaining justice and allegedly took Rs 1 lakh from her.

Later, she submitted a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the matter. The complaint was forwarded to the Jagraon city police station for inquiry.

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The woman further alleged that the suspects contacted her again on June 8 and demanded Rs 5 lakh, assuring her that they had strong links in the Police Department and could get action taken on her complaint. When she refused to pay such a large amount, they allegedly convinced her to hand over another Rs 20,000.

Suspecting foul play, the woman verified their claims and found that the two men were cheating her. She subsequently approached the police and sought legal action.

Following a probe of her complaint, the police registered an FIR against both suspects.

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