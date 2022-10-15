Two booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

The police have booked Santosh Kumar, a resident of Mata Bhag Kaur Nagar, Neechi Mangli, who works as an accountant with a firm Swan Innovations, Focal Point, under Sections 408/420/465/467/471 of the IPC for fraud, cheating, fabrication of documents and embezzlement of company funds.

Girish Kumar, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Mundian, had filed a complaint with the police that the suspect had misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 82,920, which was detected during audit of the account books. The suspect had forged and fabricated documents to issue cheques in names of third parties and thereafter transfer the funds to his account, he said.

In another case of fraud and cheating, the police have booked Ved Parkash, a resident of Lohara, under Sections 420/406 of the IPC on the complaint of Darshan Singh, a resident of Kutbewal Gujjran village. The complainant stated that the suspect had got a fake and fabricated sale deed of a 144 square yards plot registered in his name without disclosing the fact that the property had already been sold to someone else and entries to this effect were made in the revenue records.