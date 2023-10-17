Two booked for online fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

In yet another instance of online fraud, miscreants pretending to be bank officials targeted a city-based woman and managed to transfer Rs 1 lakh from her credit card account.

The police booked two persons allegedly responsible for the incident. They have been identified as Roshni Parveen from Jharkhand and Santosh Singh from Odisha.

The complainant, Ridhima Sharma, from New Sarabha Nagar, said one of the suspects, who posed as an ICICI Bank official, had called her and advised her to install a fraudulent mobile application. Shortly after downloading the app, the suspect gained unauthorised access to her mobile. Afterwards, they transferred Rs 1 lakh from her credit card account to another account.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh is investigating the matter. As per information provided by the police, the mobile phone used for the crime and the bank account to which the money was transferred are connected to the suspects.

The police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the miscreants at the Sadar police station under Sections 419, 420, 120-B and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

