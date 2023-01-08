Two booked for posting obscene pictures of girls

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

The district police yesterday registered two cases against two persons for posting objectionable photographs of girls on social media.

The first case was registered against Harvinder Singh of Kurukshetra on the complaint of a city-based girl.

The complainant told the police that they were friends for five years but recently she had broken friendship with the suspect due to some reasons. Now he had been blackmailing her. A few days ago the suspect had created a Facebook account on her name where he uploaded her objectionable pictures. Later, the suspect sent those pictures to her friends and relatives.

ASI Mandeep Singh said that after registering a case against the suspect further probe was launched. The suspect was yet to be arrested by the police.

In the other case, Tegvir Singh of Badewal was booked by the Police Station Division Number 5. The victim girl’s father complained to the police that his daughter was student in some university where the above said suspect used to harass her. He had clicked objectionable photographs of his daughter and started blackmailing her. The suspect even used to stalk her on the way to her university. Recently, he had sent objectionable photographs of his daughter along with obscene messages on the Instagram account of his daughter, son and to him as well, he complainant alleged.

Accordingly, a police complaint was recently filed following which the police yesterday registered a case against the suspect.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case.