Two booked for sexual harassment

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 11

The police have booked two persons for sexual harassment, stalking, outraging modesty and misuse of social media in two cases. The accused has been identified as Rahul, resident of Rarkee, Mukerian.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Geeta Verma, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Giaspura, alleged that the accused had allegedly made a fake Instagram account in her name, uploaded some of her indecent pictures and forwarded the same to her with an intent of cause harassment.

A case has been registered against the accused.

In another case, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Dhandari, was booked under Sections 354-D and 509 of the IPC. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar.

The woman alleged that the accused started following her on social media and thereafter uploaded her picture on his Facebook account. “When I objected, he demanded Rs 20,000 and threatened me to that he will upload her indecent pictures online, if she didn’t paid the money,” she alleged.