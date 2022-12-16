Two booked for smuggling pigs

Our Correspondent

Raikot, December 15

The Ludhiana ( Rural) police have booked two persons for alleged smuggling of pigs and causing cruelty against them during transportation.

An FIR under Section 188 of the IPC, 48-A, 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Sadar police station in Raikot on Wednesday, more than two months after a Mahindra Bolero Pik-up, carrying 55 animals, was seized by officials of the Wild Life Range, Ludhiana, on Barnala-Raikot Road on October 3.