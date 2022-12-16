Two booked for smuggling pigs

Raikot, December 15
The Ludhiana ( Rural) police have booked two persons for alleged smuggling of pigs and causing cruelty against them during transportation.
An FIR under Section 188 of the IPC, 48-A, 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Sadar police station in Raikot on Wednesday, more than two months after a Mahindra Bolero Pik-up, carrying 55 animals, was seized by officials of the Wild Life Range, Ludhiana, on Barnala-Raikot Road on October 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’