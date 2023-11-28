Two booked for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Two persons have been booked for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a girl when she was heading home after attending her school located in Amar Nagar.

Complainant Surinder Kumar from Shimlapuri said he had gone to pick up his granddaughter from school. While returning home on his scooter, two miscreants on a motorcycle approached them from the rear and snatched his granddaughter’s mobile phone.

The suspects have been identified as Anish Rai from the Daba area and Balpreet Singh from Adarsh Colony. The police registered a case against the duo under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC at the Shimlapuri police station on Sunday.