Two booked for snatching mobile

Ludhiana, November 27
Two persons have been booked for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a girl when she was heading home after attending her school located in Amar Nagar.
Complainant Surinder Kumar from Shimlapuri said he had gone to pick up his granddaughter from school. While returning home on his scooter, two miscreants on a motorcycle approached them from the rear and snatched his granddaughter’s mobile phone.
The suspects have been identified as Anish Rai from the Daba area and Balpreet Singh from Adarsh Colony. The police registered a case against the duo under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC at the Shimlapuri police station on Sunday.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram