Two booked for stealing 24 mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

The Sarabha Nagar police on Tuesday registered a case against a delivery boy and an unidentified person who stole 24 cell phones from parcels of Flipkart company, which were meant for their customers.

The suspects were identified as Mukul Singh of Indira Colony, Badewal road.

The complainant, Tanuj Dhiman, a hub in-charge in Flipkart company, here, told the police that during the internal checking of records, it came to fore that from October 30 to November 16, 24 cell phones meant to be delivered to customers were found stolen. After probe, it was found that Mukul, along with his accomplice, had stolen the phones.

ASI Umesh Kumar said a case was registered and raids were on to nab the suspects. Once the key accused Mukul is arrested, identity of his accomplice could also be established.