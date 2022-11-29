Two booked for ‘thrashing’ woman at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

A woman, who had gone to take the body of her nine-month-old son at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was allegedly thrashed by her father-in-law and another relative.

After a dispute with her husband and in-laws, the woman was staying at her maternal home while her son was with her in-laws. The suspects have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, father-in-law of the victim, and Naresh Kumar.

The victim’s sister, Kashish, complained to the police that her sister Pooja’s nine-month-old son Divansh passed away on November 26.

Kashish alleged, “I and Pooja had gone to take the body of her son at the Civil Hospital wherein her father-in-law Gurwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar thrashed and kicked us. Earlier, they had abused us when we had reached their home to see Pooja’s son.”

The accused had performed the last rites of the child allegedly without informing Pooja, who later reached the grave of her son and offered milk and toys to him.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 509 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Division Number 2 police station. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh is investigating the case.