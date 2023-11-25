Two booked on sodomy charge

Ludhiana, November 24
The Sadar Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against two persons who had sodomised an 18-year-old boy and also videographed the act. It was only when the video of the act went viral on social media, his kin got registered a case.
The suspects have been identified as Arshdeep Singh and Kalu, both residents of Sohia village.
The complainant, the victim’s father, told the police that yesterday he was told by his cousin that a video of his son had gone viral in which Arshdeep was sodomising his mentally challenged son while Kalu was making a video with a mobile phone.
The victim’s father demanded that the police should arrest the duo so that justice could be delivered in the case.
