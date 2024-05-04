Two booked on stalking charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

The Dakha police yesterday registered a case against two persons for stalking a 19-year-old girl.

They have been identified as Harminder Singh, and Jasvir, residents of Jangpur village.

The complainant told the police that the suspects had been stalking her for over six months. Several times, she had warned them to stay away from her but they did not budge.

On April 30, when she went to the Mullanpur market, the duo came on a motorcycle and started misbehaving with her.

“Harminder told me that he wanted to marry me and also forced me to accept his proposal but I refused. I escaped from the place. On Thursday, I lodged a complaint and a case was registered. I demand arrest of the suspects,” the victim said.

