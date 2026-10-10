Two Borstal Jail officials booked on charge of providing mobiles, drugs to inmates

After the ‘cash for comforts’ was exposed in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, for offering superior barracks and luxurious facilities to suspects in GST fraud cases, a fresh racket has now come to light at Borstal Jail, here, which has raised serious questions about the alleged corruption in the Prisons Department. In the case, Assistant Jail Superintendent and Jail Warder had been supplying mobile phones, drugs and offering luxurious facilities to inmates facing cases under the Arms Act, drug smuggling, rape, extortion and shockingly to an aide of most wanted gangster Goldy Brar, who is staying abroad.

After the inquiry report was forwarded to the Additional DGP, Punjab Police (Prisons); DIG Prisons Circle, Patiala; and Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, Assistant Jail Superintendent of Borstal Jail Harminder Singh was placed under suspension and departmental action was initiated against both prison officials.

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As per information, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two staff members of the Borstal Jail and four undertrial inmates lodged there for allegedly supplying mobile phones, narcotics and other prohibited articles inside the prisons and facilitating their misuse. The case has been filed under Section 48(iii) of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2026, which deals with discipline in prisons.

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According to the case filed, the complaint was lodged by Jagjeet Singh, Deputy Superintendent (Security) of the Borstal Jail. The official stated that a tip-off received from reliable sources prompted an internal inquiry. On the basis of the information, he conducted a detailed verification that included examination of CCTV footage from the prison’s surveillance system and recording of statements of four inmates.

The inquiry report, which forms the core of the FIR, revealed that Warder Baljeet Singh and Assistant Superintendent Harminder Singh (under suspension in another case) were actively involved in smuggling mobile phones, narcotics and other forbidden items into the jail. The two employees allegedly supplied the items to selected inmates in return for money and operated in close collusion with them.

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The report further noted that the Warder had been transferred from the Borstal Jail to the District Jail, Rupnagar, on July 8. Even after his transfer, statements indicated that he had maintained a nexus with the same set of prisoners for the supply of mobiles and drugs.

The four inmates named as accused are Jatin, Sahil, Abhishek and Lovpreet. All four are currently lodged in the Central Jail Complex that houses the Borstal institution.

Their statements recorded during the inquiry corroborated that the two employees had provided them mobile phones on multiple occasions, usually during night hours. Using the phones, the inmates clicked photographs on the jail premises and arranged to send the same outside. The explicit purpose, according to the statements, was to circulate the photographs so that the image and reputation of the jail department could be damaged. The complaint describes the acts as grave offence and a clear violation of the jail rules and regulations. It specifically invokes Chapter XII titled ‘Discipline in Prisons’ of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2026, and seeks registration of a criminal case under Section 48 against both staff members and the four inmates. Copies of the inmates’ statements, relevant CCTV extracts and the photographs recovered during the inquiry were attached with the official communication sent to the police.

Police sources indicated that further investigation would examine the full chain of supply, financial transactions involved and the manner in which the photographs were transmitted outside the jail.

Offered mobiles, drugs to gangster Goldy Brar’s aide

Jail inmates Jatin, a resident of Karabara, Ludhiana, is facing a case under Section 111 of the BNS and the Arms Act registered at the Police Division 4, Ludhiana, and a case of attempt to murder at the Jodhewal police station. Jatin is a member of overseas gangster Goldy Brar’s gang, engaged in extortion and firing at the behest of the gangster.

Inmate Sahil of Dugri is facing a case of Arms Act, drug smuggling at Dugri police station in which heroin and 9MM Glock Pistol was recovered from him and his associates.

Inmate Abhishek is facing a drug smuggling case registered at the Sadar Nawanshahr police station. He was arrested in 2025 with heroin, Rs 1.70 lakh drug money with his aide.

Inmate Lovepreet faces rape and murder case registered at the Rahon police station in 2024. He had raped a girl in a hotel and murdered her.

Last month, Additional jail superintendent Balvir Singh posted at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, was suspended following allegations that he took cash bribes ranging between ?2 lakh and ?4 lakh from individuals to place 11 GST-fraud undertrials in superior barracks. Even a few days ago, two PESCO employees posted in the Borstal and Central Jail were caught supplying drugs and mobiles to inmates.

What Borstal Jail Superintendent says

Gurpreet Singh, Superintendent of Borstal Jail, Ludhiana, said assistant superintendent Harminder Singh was already under suspension in some other case and during inquiry into another allegations of connivance with inmates, a case was registered against him, along with warder Baljeet Singh and four inmates. About the bribe being taken from the inmates to supply prohibited items, the higher authorities of Prisons Department were already informed and the same could not be disclosed.