Two brothers attacked over trivial issue in Preet Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

Some youths attacked two brothers with wooden sticks and swords in Preet Nagar here late on Wednesday night. The assailants also injured a pet dog of the victims by hitting a sharp weapon on its eyes.

The duo were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where they have been undergoing treatment.

Raj Rani, mother of the injured brothers, said her son’s birthday party was going on at her house on Wednesday night. On Wednesday, some local youths, who were drug addicts, were sitting outside our house. They were using abusive language while interacting with each other. When her sons told them to not to use abusive language outside their house, the youths turned furious and attacked them.

The assailants even damaged the gate and a bullet motorcycle with swords.

On the other hand, Balwinder Kaur, mother of one of the alleged assailants, said the neighbour’s son came and started abusing, after which her son and his friends had a scuffle with the former. Her son consumes drugs but he does not sell it.

ASI Chand Aahir said after recording the statement of both parties, appropriate action would be taken. At present, footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being examined. If any allegations about sale of drugs was established, the police would act accordingly.