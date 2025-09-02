Two brothers electrocuted while draining rainwater from roof in Ludhiana village

Two sons of a labourer family in Sangowal village of Ludhiana district lost their lives while draining rainwater from the roof of their house. The deceased were identified as Tejwant Singh (21) and Manjot Singh (19), who died due to electrocution.

The victims’ father, Harnek Singh, a daily wager and village chowkidar, is still grappling with the shock of losing both his sons in a single day. According to Sarpanch Iqbal Singh, the tragedy occurred when the younger brother, Manjot Singh, went to drain rainwater from the roof and suffered a severe electric shock, possibly due to defective wiring. Tejwant Singh, who attempted to rescue his brother, was also electrocuted.

The deceased brothers, Manjot and Tejwant, had started working as helpers with carpenters to support their parents. Harnek Singh has two sons and one daughter. The villagers, led by Sarpanch Iqbal Singh, have demanded compensation for the grieving family, citing the pattern of aid given to natural calamity victims.

Raminder Singh Sangowal, a BJP leader, has also demanded a job for the sister of the deceased brothers, along with monetary compensation, considering the tragedy a natural calamity. PA to Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Jaswinder Singh Jassie, stated that the legislator has assured every possible help to the aggrieved family and has also sought compensation from the Punjab Government.