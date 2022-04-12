Two brothers get 10-yr jail in narcotics case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 11

Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh has convicted two brothers Lakhvir Singh and Nirvair Singh, residents of Duadhar Bhadhni Kalan village in Moga district, in a narcotics case.

The duo were sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each with fine of Rs 1,40,000 each.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

A case against the accused was registered at the City police station, Jagraon, on Feburary 11, 2016.

According to prosecution, the case was registered following a secret information received by Inspector Waryam Singh, in-charge, CIA, Jagraon. As per information, the accused were indulging in the sale of narcotics.

They were stated to be waiting for some customer near Gurdwara Nanaksar railway station. The police raided and recovered 400 gram of heroin from Nirvair Singh. The police also claimed to have recovered 300 gram of heroin and 250 gram of opium from the possessions of Lakhvir Singh. Whereas, the third accused was not found there.

During the trial, both accused pleaded innocence and claimed false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty and sentenced accordingly.