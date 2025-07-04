DT
Two cars collide on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road

Two cars collide on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road

Our Correspondent
Mullanpur Dakha, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The mangled remains of a car after the collision.
Occupants of two cars plying on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road had a miraculous escape when the driver of the vehicle going ahead applied sudden brakes, leading to a collision.

Officials at the Dakha police station said officials of the Sadak Suraksha Force reached the spot to undertake rescue operation but no FIR was registered in the matter.

Duty officer Gurmit Singh said the mangled remains of both the cars was cleared off the road and further action, if any, would be taken on the basis of drivers or owners of the colliding vehicles. No one was injured in the mishap, confirmed Gurmit. One of the cars had collided with a tree before coming to a halt.

