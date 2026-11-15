Two cars were completely destroyed in a fire that broke out in the Shivpuri area on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

According to area residents, the fire initially broke out in garbage scattered near a vacant plot where the vehicles were parked. The flames subsequently spread to the cars, destroying them completely.

The Fire Department received information around 2.55 pm. A fire tender was rushed to the scene and firefighters managed to douse the flames by 4.15 pm.

Both cars suffered extensive damage. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while the residents suspect that the garbage fire triggered the incident.