Two Class IX students drown in canal near Dehlon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Two teenagers drowned in the canal near Dehlon on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Vijay (15) of Gurmeet Nagar and Ayush (15) of Surjit Nagar. One of their friends Bhupinder was saved from drowning by a man.

The SHO, Dehlon police station, Inspector Paramdeep Singh, said on Saturday morning Vijay, Ayush and Bhupinder, who were students of Class IX, had left for school. Instead of going to the school, the trio went to the Kand canal near Flahi Sahib Gurdwara.

The SHO said the trio entered the canal to take bath but due to high current of water they started drowning. Three other school students who were also standing there raised an alarm and called nearby people for help. One person jumped into the canal and managed to save Bhupinder but Vijay and Ayush got drowned.

Meanwhile, the Dehlon police reached there and with the help of divers, bodies of the duo were fished out.

The police initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc and handed over bodies to the families.