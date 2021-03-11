Two cops among seven booked for looting people

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case of snatching and criminal conspiracy against seven persons, including two cops.

The accused have been identified as constable Inderjit Singh, a resident of Police Colony, Jamalpur; constable Manjit Singh of Jagraon; Karan Kumar of Inderapuri; Prince, son of a retired police official and a resident of Police Colony, Jamalpur; and three unknown persons.

One of the cops, Inderjit Singh, Karan and Prince were arrested last night.

The accused cops were engaged in VIP security at the Circuit House, Ludhiana.

Complainant Dhanraj Chaudhary of Giaspura told the police that when he, along with his friends Upinder and Pankaj, was heading towards the home after purchasing medicines from the market on August 11, seven persons cornered them near the railway lines. “Before we can understand anything, the accused snatched mobile phones and Rs 500 each from my friends - Upinder and Pankaj. They also snatched Rs 1,000 and a mobile phone from me. After noticing two accused in police uniform, I immediately informed the cops about the incident,” said the complainant. Sources said the accused cops, along with their accomplices, used to lay fake nakas on isolated roads where they used to loot people. Moti Nagar SHO Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor said Manjit was in police uniform. He, along with another cop Inderjit, committed a criminal act. Raids were being conducted to nab Manjit and other accused.

Both cops have been suspended: CP

CP Dr Kaustubh Sharma said both cops - constable Inderjit and constable Manjit - were of the Ludhiana Commissionerate. They have been placed under suspension.