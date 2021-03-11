Two couples, youths clash at MBD Mall in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A clash took place in MBD Mall on the Ferozepur road here late this night. Two youths and two couples entered into a scuffle outside a movie theatre during the interval time.

Persons from both sides suffered injuries. The Sarabha Nagar police reached the spot after half an hour and took both parties to the police station. Videos of the clash also went viral on social media.

Sources said two women alleged that the youths reportedly passed comments at them, which led to the clash between both parties. The police were yet to record the statements of the persons involved in the clash.

In the viral videos, security guards can be seen standing while persons were attacking each others. This continued for half an hour.