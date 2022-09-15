Two cousins booked for brawl, firing gunshot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

Two cousins indulged in a brawl late on Tuesday night at Vishnu Puri and one of them reportedly also fired a gunshot in the air. The police went to the spot to conduct a probe this morning after getting information about the incident.

ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran said there was a dispute between two cousins, Balli and Sheru. The former had lent Rs 25,000 to Sheru but the latter was not returning the money.

On Tuesday night when Balli met Sheru at Vishnu Puri and asked him to return his money, they indulged in a brawl. One of the persons fired a gunshot in the air and afterwards, they fled the spot, the ADCP said, one empty cartridge was recovered from the spot.

“We have identified the suspects and raids are being conducted to nab them. A case under the Arms Act has been registered. Only after the arrest of the suspects, it can be verified who fired the gunshot,” Sran said.

A case was registered by the police under the Arms Act, she said.

Firing at Kidwai Nagar put police on toes

Another late night firing occurred at Shaheedi Park in Kidwai Nagar on Tuesday night. The Police Division 3 recovered three empty cartridges from the spot. The bullets were recovered from the park where RSS daily holds its shakha. The police checked CCTV cameras to get any clue about the suspects. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday morning when RSS workers found empty cartridges in the park.