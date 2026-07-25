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Home / Ludhiana / Two cousins die as MUV plunges into Sirhind Canal

Two cousins die as MUV plunges into Sirhind Canal

Drivers, cops take out victims’ bodies after hours-long rescue op

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:29 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A massive search operation continued till late on Friday after two young cousins were feared drowned when their Toyota Innova vehicle allegedly plunged into the Sirhind Canal near Machhiwara in the early hours of the day. Late on Friday evening, their bodies were recovered from the canal.

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The police have also seized illicit liquor from their car along with the bodies. Despite hours of efforts by the police, divers and rescue teams, neither the vehicle nor the occupants were traced till late in the evening.

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The deceased have been identified as Vikasdeep Singh (19) and Akashdeep Singh (20), residents of Sikhanwala village in Faridkot district.

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As per the police, the incident is believed to have occurred around 4.30 am when the two were travelling from Chandigarh towards Faridkot. The circumstances leading to the mishap are yet to be established.

Family members said they became worried after losing contact with the youths. Vikasdeep’s father, Rimpi Singh, said he was speaking to his son over the phone when he heard someone shouting that their vehicle had been crashed. Afterwards, the call got disconnected and repeated attempts to contact the youths failed.

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Later, the family reached the Sirhind Canal near Machhiwara after receiving information that an MUV had reportedly fallen into the canal. They informed the police, after which rescue teams launched a search operation. Divers searched the canal for hours as swift water currents and poor underwater visibility made the operation difficult.

During the probe, the case took a new turn after their kin claimed that the youths were allegedly transporting liquor from Chandigarh. Rimpi admitted that despite repeated pleas from family members to stop the illicit trade, his son and nephew continued the same.

He alleged that the MUV was carrying a consignment of liquor during the incident. The family also claimed that they had received information that another vehicle, allegedly linked to a liquor contractor, might have collided with the Innova before it fell into the canal.

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