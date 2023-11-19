Two cousins die as speeding car hits bike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

Two cousins died in a road mishap after their motorcycle collided head-on with a rashly driven car on the Lalheri road in Khanna on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (21) and Navi (21), residents of Lohari Kalan. Their companion Harpreet Singh, a resident of Rampur Kalera, was seriously injured in the incident.

As per information, the three youths were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Doraha when their motorcycle collided head-on with the speeding car. Two had suffered serious injuries and died on the spot while their third companion was rushed to a hospital by local residents.

The car driver fled the spot after the incident. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect.