Two cousins die as speeding car hits bike

Ludhiana, November 19
Two cousins died in a road mishap after their motorcycle collided head-on with a rashly driven car on the Lalheri road in Khanna on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as Rohit (21) and Navi (21), residents of Lohari Kalan. Their companion Harpreet Singh, a resident of Rampur Kalera, was seriously injured in the incident.
As per information, the three youths were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Doraha when their motorcycle collided head-on with the speeding car. Two had suffered serious injuries and died on the spot while their third companion was rushed to a hospital by local residents.
The car driver fled the spot after the incident. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers
Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...
Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’
Statements of students, parents, teachers match up
ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations
Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...