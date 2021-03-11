Two Covid cases reported in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district on Monday.

A total of 1,09,945 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent and there were 18 active cases in the district today. The patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

Till date, a total of 35,92,708 samples have been taken, of which 34,67,996 were found negative.

Samples of 1,821 suspected patients were sent for testing today.