Two-day flower show begins at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

The two-day 25th annual flower show — ‘Dr MS Randhawa Memorial Flower Show and Competition’ — is being organised at Punjab Agricultural University, here, after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic. It is being held as an event in the series of Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations at PAU.

Inaugurating the event on Wednesday, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, paid rich tributes to Dr MS Randhawa, former VC of the university, for his stellar role in the landscaping of the campus and his contribution through books authored on ornamental trees, shrubs and gardens. He dubbed the flowers as ‘the pride of spring’ exuding the joy of life and maintained that being amidst them is the best way to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Referring to floriculture as a sunrise industry, Dr Gosal informed that the Central Government had accorded it 100 per cent export-oriented status. It is a high-growth industry with a greater potential per unit area than most field crops and is, therefore, a lucrative business. The Indian floriculture industry entails not only the production of traditional flowers but also high-value cut flowers, he explained.