Two-day Kisan Mela concludes at agri varsity

Ludhiana, March 15

The two-day Kisan Mela concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Friday. The farmers from across Punjab and neighbouring regions came to attend the mela. The highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony for the crops competition, which was graced by renowned rice scientist Dr Gurdev Singh Khush as the chief guest and Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission of Punjab, as the special guest. The function was presided over by PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. Distinguished guests, including Professor Anthony from Yale University, USA, and a delegation of 13 students added to the event’s significance.

Visitors have a look at machines during the Kisan Mela at the PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. Ashwani Dhiman

In the crops competition, farmers showcased their excellence with Manjit Singh from Gharagana village, Mansa district, clinching the first prize in onion production, followed by Varinder Singh from Chando Kalan village, Haryana, securing the second prize. Similarly, other farmers were recognised for their outstanding contributions in various crop categories, including garlic, carrot, capsicum, turmeric, peas, cabbage, potato, tomato, rice, sugarcane, and guava.

In self-help group ventures, the first prize was won by Karamjit Singh Shergill, Shergill Agricultural Farms, Majhal Khurd village (Patiala), and the second prize went to Satinder Kaur, Rose Designers, Dugri (Ludhiana).

In the field demonstration category, the Department of Agronomy and the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping were honoured with the first and second prizes, respectively. Punjab Naujawan Sanstha, FASS from Fazilka, bagged the first prize, and FASS, Tarn Taran, stood second. Additionally, teams from KVK Muktsar, followed by KVK Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, were honoured with the first and second positions, respectively, for their significant contributions in promoting the agricultural literature of PAU for the year 2022-23.

Dr Khush advocates oilseed cultivation

Chief guest Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, World Food Prize winner, and other esteemed speakers reiterated the significance of agricultural diversification and value addition to enhance farmers’ income and ensure sustainable farming practices. The event witnessed an engaging farmer-scientist interface, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills and augmenting family earnings through both on-farm and off-farm ventures. Farmers availed themselves of quality seeds, planting materials, farm literature, processed products, and apparel while participating in live field demonstrations and exploring agro-industrial exhibitions.

Dr Khush underscored a comprehensive strategy for rejuvenating the agricultural landscape, emphasising the need of diversifying crops and enhancing value addition. He emphasised the conservation of water resources, judicious input usage, and the urgent need for straw management, advocating PAU’s innovative interventions to mitigate straw burning. Urging farmers to break away from the rice-wheat cycle, Dr Khush highlighted the potential of pulses, oilseeds, and livestock products to bolster farmers’ incomes and reduce import dependency. He commended PAU’s pivotal role in revolutionising agriculture. He outlined ongoing research initiatives spanning tissue culture, speed breeding, climate-resistant crop varieties, and the integration of AI in farming practices.

