 Two-day Kisan Mela concludes at agri varsity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Two-day Kisan Mela concludes at agri varsity

Two-day Kisan Mela concludes at agri varsity

Two-day Kisan Mela concludes at agri varsity

A man making jalebis. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

The two-day Kisan Mela concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on Friday. The farmers from across Punjab and neighbouring regions came to attend the mela. The highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony for the crops competition, which was graced by renowned rice scientist Dr Gurdev Singh Khush as the chief guest and Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission of Punjab, as the special guest. The function was presided over by PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. Distinguished guests, including Professor Anthony from Yale University, USA, and a delegation of 13 students added to the event’s significance.

Visitors have a look at machines during the Kisan Mela at the PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. Ashwani Dhiman

In the crops competition, farmers showcased their excellence with Manjit Singh from Gharagana village, Mansa district, clinching the first prize in onion production, followed by Varinder Singh from Chando Kalan village, Haryana, securing the second prize. Similarly, other farmers were recognised for their outstanding contributions in various crop categories, including garlic, carrot, capsicum, turmeric, peas, cabbage, potato, tomato, rice, sugarcane, and guava.

In self-help group ventures, the first prize was won by Karamjit Singh Shergill, Shergill Agricultural Farms, Majhal Khurd village (Patiala), and the second prize went to Satinder Kaur, Rose Designers, Dugri (Ludhiana).

In the field demonstration category, the Department of Agronomy and the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping were honoured with the first and second prizes, respectively. Punjab Naujawan Sanstha, FASS from Fazilka, bagged the first prize, and FASS, Tarn Taran, stood second. Additionally, teams from KVK Muktsar, followed by KVK Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, were honoured with the first and second positions, respectively, for their significant contributions in promoting the agricultural literature of PAU for the year 2022-23.

Dr Khush advocates oilseed cultivation

Chief guest Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, World Food Prize winner, and other esteemed speakers reiterated the significance of agricultural diversification and value addition to enhance farmers’ income and ensure sustainable farming practices. The event witnessed an engaging farmer-scientist interface, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills and augmenting family earnings through both on-farm and off-farm ventures. Farmers availed themselves of quality seeds, planting materials, farm literature, processed products, and apparel while participating in live field demonstrations and exploring agro-industrial exhibitions.

Dr Khush underscored a comprehensive strategy for rejuvenating the agricultural landscape, emphasising the need of diversifying crops and enhancing value addition. He emphasised the conservation of water resources, judicious input usage, and the urgent need for straw management, advocating PAU’s innovative interventions to mitigate straw burning. Urging farmers to break away from the rice-wheat cycle, Dr Khush highlighted the potential of pulses, oilseeds, and livestock products to bolster farmers’ incomes and reduce import dependency. He commended PAU’s pivotal role in revolutionising agriculture. He outlined ongoing research initiatives spanning tissue culture, speed breeding, climate-resistant crop varieties, and the integration of AI in farming practices.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

3
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

4
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

7
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

8
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

9
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

10
Trending

Orry finally sheds light on his primary source of 'Rs 15 to 30 lakh' income

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

PGI plans electronic prescription, e-pharmacy to ease patient load

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women