Two-day open chess championship begins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 7

Around 150 players from various schools of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and one participant from Melbourne are taking part in the two-day ‘Confidence Open Chess Championship for School Students’, being organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) here at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar. The championship was inaugurated on Saturday.

Competitions in the U-8, U-11, U-14 and U-17 categories for boys and girls are being conducted in five rounds as per the Swiss league system in the contest.

After two rounds, the following players were leading with two points in their kitty.

Boys U-8: Rihaan Monga, Aadvik Rastogi and Adiv (from Jalandhar); Girls U-8: Hridaa Kaur and Mokshita Mehrotra (both from Ludhiana); Boys U-11: Hridaan Chawla and Ariv Kalra (from Jalandhar), Kritagya Singh, Vidya Sagar Mehrotra and Soham Bansal (from Ludhiana).

Girls U-11: Anvi Gupta (Chandigarh) and Hargundeep Kaur (Ludhiana), Laxima Maan (Kapurthala); Boys U-17: Manjot Singh (Amritsar), Pranav Gupta and Tanush Jindal (Ludhiana); Girls U-17: Nidhi (Patiala) and Avni Jain (Ludhiana).

Boys U-14: Lakshit Puri and Vishnu Bajaj (Jalandhar), Arnav Garg and Dev Raj Sharma (Ludhiana); Girls U-14: Reet Garcha and Asmi Dhand (Ludhiana).

Dr Paramjeet Kaur, Director, BCM Schools, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Anuja Kaushal and office-bearers of Punjab State Chess Association, including Narinder Singh, Dr JS Cheema, Rajinder Sharma, Ashwani Tiwari and Prof Bikramjit Singh were also present during the book launch at the opening day of the contest.

Book released during opening ceremony

‘Road to a World Chess Title’, a book penned by Arvinder Preet Singh, the president of LDCA, was released during the opening ceremony of the championship. Arvinder was the World Amateur Chess Champion for 2018. The book is a guide for young chess players through the journey and experiences of the writer. It contains details of his struggles, challenges and lessons between 1996 and 2018, along with his 30 best games and 128 chess exercises.