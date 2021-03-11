Two-day photo exhibition begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 19
On World Photography Day, a two-day photo exhibition “One thousand words” organised by Ludhiana Photojournalist Association at Dr Mahinder Singh Randhawa Art Gallery began on Friday.
Sanjeev Arora, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was the chief guest and Saumya Mishra, Joint CP (Law and Order), Ludhiana, was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
As many as 42 pictures of 21 photojournalists from leading national and regional newspapers were displayed in the exhibition.
Arora appreciated the photojournalists and said every photograph itself was a “complete story”.
“When I studied in YPS, Patiala, photography was my hobby. Those were the days when you never knew about the quality of the picture till it got developed. Any picture which came out nicely was like a dream come true. We used to go in the darkroom after school for developing the pictures. Photography has really progressed over the years,” he added.
With regard to the demand raised by the association that there was no proper and permanent place for holding such exhibitions in the city, Arora assured that he will do the needful.
