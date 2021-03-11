Two-day photo exhibition ends

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

The two-day photo exhibition ‘One Thousand Words’ by the Ludhiana Photojournalist Association on World Photography Day concluded here today.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik was the chief guest and Balkar Singh Sandhu, Mayor of Ludhiana, was the guest of honour in the closing ceremony.

As many as 42 pictures of 21 photojournalists from leading national and regional newspapers were exhibited in the photo exhibition.