Two-day state U-11 chess tournament begins

Ludhiana, August 12
As many as 121 participants (boys and girls) are vying for top honours on the opening day of the Punjab State U-11 Chess Tournament being organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association here at BCM Arya School, Pakhoswal Road, on Saturday.
Principal Kritika Seth made the first move to mark the opening of two-day competition. Arvinder Preet Singh, president of the organising association, said total six rounds will be held during which top two boys and two girls will be selected to represent the state in the national U-11 chess championship to be held in Andhra Pradesh in the month of October.
After 2nd round, the following players were leading with two points each.
Girls — Arshia (Bathinda), Aarohi Singh (Patiala), Manyata Kapoor (Jalandhar), Sakshi Gupta (Jalandhar), Avleen Kaur (Amritsar) and Devanshi (Sangrur).
Boys — Namish Khanna (Jalandhar), Samarth Kapoor (Jalandhar), Sushane Bahri (Jalandhar), Kritagya Singh (Ludhiana), Aadvik Rastogi (Jalandhar), Aareb Samadhar (Bathinda) and Somesh Puri (Fatehgarh Sahib).
