Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 29
The two-day strike by trade unions and bank employees have paralysed everything, especially when the financial year is ending. The transactions worth over Rs 600-700 crore have been hit during these two days and it is the industrialists, who are bearing the maximum brunt.
Talking to The Tribune, Avtar Singh Bhogal from Bhogalsons said, “Government employees are always looking for an opportunity to not work, which is bad for the country.” “Everything gets disturbed and distracted. Payments are not being made. Transactions are hit. These strikes should be stopped,” Bhogal added.
President of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations Badish Jindal said, “Strikes are planned during the important annual closing period of accounts and trade and industry suffers a lot.”
Another industrialist SC Ralhan said, “The government has failed to manage the situation due to which the industry is unnecessarily suffering.”
A complete strike was observed by members of the Northren Zone Insurance Employees Association in all the LIC offices of Ludhiana division. Striking employees criticised the obdurate attitude of the Modi government and said the parliamentary system of the country was bent upon bringing privatisation in all public sector units. They said this was most reprehensible on the part of the ruling establishment to sell India’s most profitable financial public sector unit like LIC to big institutional investors. They exhorted members to remain prepared for further intensifying campaign among the common masses.
