Two-day training on ‘innovations in dairy farming’ at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

The Directorate of Extension Education along with College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), conducted a two-day residential training on ‘Innovations in dairy farming and milk processing’ sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

A total of 17 trainees from five districts of Punjab attended the training at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

Experts from the university conducted lectures in order to enhance the knowledge of the trainees regarding entrepreneurial opportunities in dairy farming and allied sectors as well as regarding the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) guidelines on milk processing.

Hands-on training was provided to evaluate the quality of milk, making of Mozzarella cheese, milk cake and paneer. Special visits of trainees were organised to the experimental milk plant and integrated farming system model.

Addressing the trainees, Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education-cum-Course Director motivated them to take up milk processing for maximising the benefits from dairy farming. He stated that dairy farmers should opt for value addition of milk so that they can obtain higher returns from the dairy industry.

Dr YPS Malik, Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, said dairy farmers must look up to opportunities in dairy processing to maximise their profits in the business.