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Home / Ludhiana / Two-day workshop on heritage, fine arts in Ludhiana sees over 200 participants

Two-day workshop on heritage, fine arts in Ludhiana sees over 200 participants

Workshop organised in run-up to the Punjab Agricultural University Inter-College Youth Fair

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:56 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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An expert during a workshop at the PAU in Ludhiana.
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At least 200 students participated in a two-day workshop on heritage and fine arts in the run-up to the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Inter-College Youth Fair.

The workshop was organised by the Directorate of Students Welfare, PAU, at Vidyarthi Bhawan.

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Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljit Singh Suri inaugurated the workshop and motivated the students to learn from the experts.

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Suri said that the youth fair will be organised from October 30 to November 6.

Associate Director (culture) Rupinder Kaur said a resource person from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, shared information about the competitions of graffiti, collage-making, poster-making, cartooning, rangoli, mehndi, clay-modelling, painting, photography, doodling and calligraphy with the students. The session conducted by MCM DAV Department of Fine Arts head Pooja Sharma was aimed at training the students participating in the competitions and helping them further hone their skills.

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On the second day, Chandigarh-based folk art expert Prabhleen Kaur interacted with the students. She shared information about various techniques of weaving, making flower carvings, making clay toys, embroidery, crochet and doll-making.

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