Two days before School Games, fog delays arrival of participants

Ludhiana, January 4

The city is all geared up to hold three games under the 67th National School Games. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the comfortable stay of the players at about 30 schools in the city. The teams from Tamil Nadu, Ladakh and Punjab, etc, were expected to reach Ludhiana today but due to fog and delayed trains, the teams did not arrive in the city, even though the event is to start on January 6.

The students from Ladakh will stay at the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls and Boys, Jawahar Nagar camp, from January 6 to 11.

“We have arranged everything for their stay. Due to fog and disrupted rail traffic, the teams have not reached here on time. We expect that they will reach by evening, and one attendant is deployed round-the-clock for the team,” said Anita Bedi, the principal of Government Girls school at Jawahar Nagar.

As they had missed the train from Delhi, the team from Tamil Nadu could not reach the city on time. The principal of Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh GSSS, Kochar Market, said that a few classrooms were vacated for the stay of the students and bedding will be handed over to the team leaders once they arrive.

