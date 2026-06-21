Two days on, BJP leader, kin among 7 booked for assaulting Ludhiana AAP councillor

Two days after Aam Aadmi Party councillor Nikku Bharti was assaulted, the police have registered a case against BJP leader Vicky Sahota and six others.

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In his complaint to the police, Bharti alleged that the BJP leader had been extorting Rs 2,000 per month each from shopkeepers under Dholewal Bridge by intimidating them.

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The Ward No. 30 councillor claimed that on June 18, he received a call from few shopkeepers, informing him that some people were filming a spot under the bridge where water cooler was being installed for public convenience and were demanding money. He said he rushed to the spot and tried to reason with them but they started arguing with him and abused him. When he tried to leave, the accused led by the BJP leader surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him.

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The complainant stated that Vicky Sahota, his brother Rakesh, alias Tidda, Yash Sahota and three to four unidentified persons attacked him. Vicky Sahota’s wife Sapna also came there and hurled abuses at him, he claimed.

Bharti stated that the accused also attacked Bhupinder, a young man who came to his rescue, and threatened to kill him.

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The police have registered a case against Vicky, Rakesh, Yash Sahota, all residents of Islamganj, and four unidentified persons.

Notably, Vicky had also lodged a complaint against the councillor alleging that the AAP leader and his associates had attacked him first.