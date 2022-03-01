Two dead, 4 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

Four persons tested positive for Covid, while two persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,675 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,275 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.87 per cent. There were 59 active cases in the district and 50 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are nine patients admitted to various private and government hospitals and all of them belong to Ludhiana. Today no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,15,361 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,90,977 were found negative.

Samples of 2,742 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.