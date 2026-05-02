Two dead in Machhiwara group clash in Ludhiana over old slapping row

The death toll in a clash on Ratipur Road on the outskirts of Machhiwara has reached two. The time and place for the clash were allegedly fixed in advance to settle scores over an old incident involving the slapping of a youth.

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Gagandeep Singh Billa of Haidon village was declared dead on arrival at a hospital on Friday. His close friend Manpreet Singh Mani of Lakhowal Kalan succumbed to injuries at Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Saturday morning.

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Though none of the assailants have been arrested yet, the Machhiwara police have seized several vehicles and sharp weapons after registering an FIR against two dozen persons, including more than 10 named accused.

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SP (H), Khanna, Rupinder Kaur Gill said that two groups of youths clashed in a locality under the jurisdiction of the Machhiwara police on Friday evening after the time and place had been settled.

Gill said Billa was killed on the spot and his associate Mani died at the Chandigarh hospital on Saturday.

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The SP said that police personnel supervised by the DSP, Machhiwara, had initiated a probe after registering an FIR against around two dozen persons led by Kabul Singh Pannu of Muglewal village and 11 other identified accomplices.

Though the police have yet to verify the exact sequence of events, preliminary investigations have revealed that old rivalry between the deceased, Billa, and a man named Jaila from an adjoining village was the immediate trigger for Friday’s clash. The police have also received an audio recording indicating the time fixed for the clash. Both the caller and the recipient are heard fixing a time at the grain market in Lakhowal Kalan; however, the clash took place on Ratipur Road.

While Billa’s father Surinder Singh claimed that the clash took place to teach his son a lesson for acting as a whistleblower against drug peddlers, Rupinder Kaur Gill said the claim is yet to be verified.

The aggrieved families have threatened not to cremate the bodies until the assailants are arrested.