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Home / Ludhiana / Two die as motorcycles collide head-on in Ludhiana

Two die as motorcycles collide head-on in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The victims were returning from work when the mishap occurred on the Sidhwan Bet-Bhundri road in Ludhiana. File
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Two motorcycles collided head-on on the Sidhwan Bet-Bhundri road in Ludhiana late on Monday night. One person died at the scene while the other succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Civil Hospital. The latter was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Sources said the impact of the collision was so big that both bike riders were thrown away from the road. Passers-by called the police and an ambulance.

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The deceased were identified as Shindarpal Singh (25), a resident of Tihara village who was working as a solar system installer, and Harpreet Singh (28) of Mundari village.

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As per initial police probe, Shindarpal and Harpreet were returning from work when the accident occurred. When they reached the Sidhwan Bet-Bhundri main road, their bikes collided with each other. Both vehicles were completely damaged. Shindarpal died at the scene due to excessive bleeding.

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