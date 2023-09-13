 Two die as SUV rams into tree : The Tribune India

Two die as SUV rams into tree

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

A speedy Scorpio rammed into a tree on the Jamalpur road on Tuesday evening, killing two persons and critically injuring one.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmukh Singh (35) and Karamjit Singh (35), both residents of the Tajpur road area. The injured has been identified as Gaurav, also a resident of the area.

As per information, victims were heading towards the Moti Nagar side when Karamjit, who was driving the SUV, lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree. It hit the tree so hard that the SUV got badly damaged. Passers-by, who witnessed the incident, managed to take out the injured from the SUV and took them to a nearby hospital. Two were declared brought dead by doctors while one was undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

People claimed that the SUV was being driven at a high speed which became the cause of the accident.

