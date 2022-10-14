Two die in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

Two persons were killed in road accidents in the city after being hit by speeding vehicles.

Joginder Singh (33) was hit by an e-rickshaw on the night of October 9 while returning home near Gopal Sweets on Shingar Cinema Road. The critically injured victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he died during treatment on October 10. On a complaint lodged by Naresh Kumar, the brother of the deceased, the police have booked the e-rickshaw driver, Sonu, a resident of Transport Nagar, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.

In the other incident, Surjit Kumar (36) died at a local hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding vehicle near the Kanganwal police post on October 5. In a complaint lodged with the police, Arjun Kumar, a migrant from Bihar, who is the brother of the deceased, said Surjit had come to Dasehra mela with his friends but did not return. While searching for him, the family came to know about the accident and his subsequent death. The police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC.