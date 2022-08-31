Two die of Covid, 13 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, August 30
Thirteen persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while two persons lost their lives to the virus on Tuesday.
Now, a total of 1,13,353 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Tuesday, there were 80 active cases, of which 76 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while four are admitted to private hospitals.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.27 per cent.
Till date, a total of 39,01,334 samples have been taken, of which 37,72,738 were found negative.
Samples of 3,222 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
