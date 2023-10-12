Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

After over 22 years, the Ludhiana police registered a case against three persons, including two doctors, on the charges of preparing false and fabricated medico-legal report (MLR).

The suspects have been identified as Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr Rajpal Singh and Rajesh Mehta. A case was registered on the complaint of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, on October 6.

On May 9, 2001, Rajesh Mehta alleged an attack by Rajesh Jain and Satpal Jain and got registered a case against them. Later, during investigation the FIR was cancelled. Mehta then filed a criminal complaint in court and during trial, court convicted Rajesh Jain for six months of imprisonment on the basis of medical report, regarding injuries suffered by Rajesh Mehta, prepared by the two doctors.

Later, Rajesh Jain lodged a complaint with the Registrar Punjab Medical Council against both doctors for preparing the fake medical report of Rajesh Mehta and the council found that two injuries mentioned in the medical report are ‘self-inflicted’ and the third injury was fake. Even the medical board constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, also found the medical report fake and also wrote to the Commissioner of Police for the registration of the FIR against the doctors.